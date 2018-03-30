Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) PT at $48.75

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo set a $46.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray set a $51.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,125. The firm has a market cap of $2,557.02, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $49.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,512,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,200 shares in the company, valued at $23,606,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $4,375,000. CS Mckee LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 33,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

