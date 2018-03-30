Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) PT at $71.34

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Jefferies Group restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.78 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. 1,143,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,442. The company has a market cap of $53,478.68, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche acquired 365,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $22,027,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 536,221,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,360,941,996.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,883 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,840,000 shares of company stock worth $110,974,950 and sold 98,872 shares worth $6,358,618. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $18,665,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/brokerages-set-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-pt-at-71-34-updated.html.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.