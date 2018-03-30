Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Target Price at $34.50

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,912. The stock has a market cap of $231,814.20, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 35.08%. analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

