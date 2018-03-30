Brokerages Set United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Target Price at $20.75

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in United Insurance by 82.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 88.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

UIHC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 90,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,285. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.22, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. United Insurance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.08 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies.

