Brokers Offer Predictions for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Monday. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34,347.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 142,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $14,848,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,893.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $1,124,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,934 shares of company stock valued at $43,693,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,247,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,920 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,425,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,656,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694,901 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,777.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 545,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 516,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,181,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 424,335 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

