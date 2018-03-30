Brokers Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. UDR had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $250.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on UDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on UDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9,305.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,077,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,974,053.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,390 shares in the company, valued at $41,729,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,800 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.37%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

