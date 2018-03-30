Brokers Offer Predictions for USG Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (USG)

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) – Northcoast Research reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of USG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Get USG alerts:

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. USG had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. USG’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of USG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of USG in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of USG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of USG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of USG from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

USG stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. USG has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5,652.13, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in USG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in USG during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in USG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in USG by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in USG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

USG declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/brokers-offer-predictions-for-usg-co-s-fy2018-earnings-usg.html.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.