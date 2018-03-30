211,000 Shares in Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 211,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Southcross Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southcross Energy Partners by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 43,105 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southcross Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southcross Energy Partners by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Southcross Energy Partners by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southcross Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Southcross Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SXE opened at $1.63 on Friday. Southcross Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Southcross Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million.

Southcross Energy Partners Profile

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. The Company also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of gathering systems, intrastate pipelines, two natural gas processing plants, one fractionation facility, 20 compressor stations and a treating system.

