Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 3,000 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,264 shares in the company, valued at $18,626,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 558,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,952. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,907.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,296,000 after buying an additional 86,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,016,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brooks Automation by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 425,807 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Brooks Automation by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,378,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after buying an additional 173,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

