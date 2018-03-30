BROTHER (BRAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $114,478.00

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, BROTHER has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. BROTHER has a total market capitalization of $114,478.00 and $302.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BROTHER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00739653 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00146334 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031373 BTC.

About BROTHER

BROTHER launched on July 16th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy BROTHER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BROTHER must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

