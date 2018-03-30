BRP (DOO) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.78.

TSE:DOO traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,240. BRP has a 52 week low of C$30.16 and a 52 week high of C$53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.06.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion.

About BRP

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

