BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,220.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

