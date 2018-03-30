Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKE. TheStreet raised Buckle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,079.39, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. Buckle has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.04 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $52,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 59.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/buckle-bke-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.