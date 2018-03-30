BunnyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BUN)

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One BunnyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. BunnyCoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $941.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BunnyCoin has traded 59.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BunnyCoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006501 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004236 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006006 BTC.

BunnyCoin Coin Profile

BUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 102,881,619,744 coins. BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin.

Buying and Selling BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy BunnyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BunnyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BunnyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BunnyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.