Burberry Group (BURBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BURBY stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

