Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BWX Technologies (BWXT) Stock Price

Press coverage about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6622568298025 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 926,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,638. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6,521.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.24% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $430.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.18 million. equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $186,350 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

