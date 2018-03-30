Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Byline Bancorp (BY) Share Price

News stories about Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Byline Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2634720579456 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,762. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 8,186 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $190,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $607,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,686 shares of company stock worth $1,590,875.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

