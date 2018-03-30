CAE (CAE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAE earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.2166023180551 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,883.75, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CAE had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CAE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 5,350,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

