Cae Inc (CAE) Insider Mark Hounsell Sells 1,700 Shares

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) insider Mark Hounsell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$40,205.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$23.98. 375,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,894. The company has a market capitalization of $6,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.34. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of C$19.57 and a 1 year high of C$24.07.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). CAE had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of C$704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$734.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “reduce” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.03.

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

