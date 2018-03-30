Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.53% of Western Asset Mortgage Capit worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capit by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 67,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 848,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 281,730 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capit by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 818,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,059. The company has a market cap of $412.49, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 128.12, a current ratio of 128.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capit had a net margin of 54.99% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase 2,100,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capit

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets.

