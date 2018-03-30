California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Archrock worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Archrock by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archrock stock remained flat at $$8.75 during trading on Friday. 1,095,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Archrock had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

