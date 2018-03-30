California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,200 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth $8,064,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 140.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 145.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. research analysts predict that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gardner Denver to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

