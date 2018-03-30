TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 1.35% of TravelCenters of America worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of TravelCenters of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.94. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/california-public-employees-retirement-system-grows-holdings-in-travelcenters-of-america-llc-ta-updated.html.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.