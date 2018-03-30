California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,427 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Movado Group worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $51,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,875,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,035. Insiders own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 1,313,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,439. The company has a market cap of $761.58, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Movado Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

