Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Allegion worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $85.29. 807,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,912.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other Allegion news, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,274,754.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,520.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $1,733,766.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

