California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,213 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 272,500 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,419,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 874,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 423,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,102,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,358,400. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42. The company has a market cap of $27,737.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,073,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $5,267,777.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,986,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,802.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,113,308 shares of company stock worth $6,822,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-13-27-million-holdings-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-updated.html.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.