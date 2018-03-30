UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of UGI worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,224,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 241,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,691,000 after acquiring an additional 447,298 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in UGI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 528,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 673,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,643.77, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-13-87-million-stake-in-ugi-corp-ugi-updated.html.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.