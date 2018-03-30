Burlington (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington (NYSE:BURL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Burlington worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Burlington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Burlington by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Burlington during the 3rd quarter worth $3,580,000.

Get Burlington alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 target price on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Burlington in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 target price on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In related news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $295,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $2,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,443,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,236 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.15. 640,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,485. The company has a market capitalization of $8,905.67, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. Burlington has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Burlington will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Burlington (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-reduces-holdings-in-burlington-burl-updated.html.

Burlington Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.