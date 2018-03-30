California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13 Million Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of American Financial Group worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $112.22. 399,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,920.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,806,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $600,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

