California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,691 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Home Bancshares worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 587,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,910.16, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Home Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

