Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.19. 932,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,336. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $131.64 and a one year high of $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5,776.11, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $842.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.97 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 8.91%. equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $204.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

