Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) SVP Sells $440,236.50 in Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 26,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $440,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at $386,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,503. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.17, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 287,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 241,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

