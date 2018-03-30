Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IBM by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in IBM by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in IBM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,637,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

In other news, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $153.43. 3,419,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $140,496.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. IBM has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

