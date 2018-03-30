Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.25 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 59,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a current ratio of 13.52. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.18 and a PE ratio of -11.71.

In other news, Director Alain Godard sold 19,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $389,561.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,636.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan W.J. Corkal sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $406,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,496 shares of company stock worth $2,045,928.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter worth $133,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

