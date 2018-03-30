Cameco Corp (CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Paradigm Capital reduced their price target on Cameco from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Alice Louise Wong acquired 6,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,101.09.

Shares of TSE CCO traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$11.71. The company had a trading volume of 795,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,635. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$9.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$809.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

