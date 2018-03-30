Canaccord Genuity Cuts Inspired Energy (INSE) Price Target to GBX 33

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 35 ($0.48) to GBX 33 ($0.46) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.35) price target on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 18.90 ($0.26) on Monday. Inspired Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.25 ($0.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 and a P/E ratio of 1,890.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 0.39 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC provides energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) energy users. The Company’s segments include The Corporate division (Corporate), The SME division (SME) and PLC costs. The Corporate segment includes operations of Inspired Energy Solutions Limited, Direct Energy Purchasing Limited, Wholesale Power UK Limited and STC Energy and Carbon Holdings Limited.

