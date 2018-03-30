Canada Jetlines (JET) Given a C$2.73 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.73 price target on Canada Jetlines (CVE:JET) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSXV: JET) – Launch Date Pushed Back” and dated March 21, 2018. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

JET stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. Canada Jetlines has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.38, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.55.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Ltd., an airline and travel company, operates as an ultra low cost airline carrier in Canada. It also provides travel services that include amenities, services, and ancillary products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

