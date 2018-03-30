Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. Canadian Natural Resource posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 194.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resource.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $368.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo cut Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 824,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,602,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,823,000 after buying an additional 930,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 31.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,898,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,604,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $38,551.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Natural Resource has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Canadian Natural Resource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/canadian-natural-resource-ltd-cnq-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-56-per-share-updated.html.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.