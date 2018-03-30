Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 211.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,696.15, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

