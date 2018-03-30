Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.35 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,696.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

