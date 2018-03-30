Capstone Turbine (CPST) versus CUI Global (CUI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Turbine has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capstone Turbine and CUI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00 CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. CUI Global has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Capstone Turbine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Turbine and CUI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine $77.17 million 0.80 -$23.92 million ($0.78) -1.46 CUI Global $83.28 million 0.89 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.43

CUI Global has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Turbine. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Turbine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Turbine and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine -15.01% -66.93% -23.93% CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79%

Summary

CUI Global beats Capstone Turbine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc. is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc. (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc., which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its Power and Electro-Mechanical segment aggregates its product offerings into over two categories: components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions, including encoders and sensors, and power solutions. Its Energy segment includes its subsidiaries, Orbital Gas Systems Limited (Orbital) and the Orbital Gas Systems, North America, Inc., which consist of gas related test and measurement systems, including the GasPT, a natural gas inferential metering device. The Other segment includes corporate activity.

