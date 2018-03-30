Carboncoin (CARBON) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00730177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00148536 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032124 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,018,817 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.