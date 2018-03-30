Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) to “Buy”

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARB. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of Carbonite stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.54, a PE ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $50,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $26,875.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,475 shares of company stock worth $1,909,330 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,467,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Carbonite by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,250,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carbonite by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Carbonite by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 373,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

