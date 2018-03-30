Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $3.90 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Mr. Exchange and Binance. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $112.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00209391 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121186 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00136377 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012458 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00031466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardanohub.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardanohub.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.”

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest, Mr. Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.