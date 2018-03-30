STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Sells $107,272.03 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $107,272.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,844.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,802. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $610.91, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.22.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

