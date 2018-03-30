Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. McDonald's makes up about 1.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in McDonald's by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in McDonald's by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,673,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

NYSE:MCD opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125,117.53, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

