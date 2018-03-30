Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to announce sales of $201.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.10 million and the lowest is $179.00 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported sales of $151.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $201.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $912.94 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.06 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRZO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $191,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,082.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,304 shares of company stock worth $1,758,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 115,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,122,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,158,000 after buying an additional 262,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRZO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 2,904,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,210.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.29. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.77 Million” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-201-77-million-updated.html.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.