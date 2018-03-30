Cascades Inc (CAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.18.

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Cascades news, insider Bernard Lemaire sold 400,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.48, for a total value of C$6,192,000.00. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 79,121 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$1,111,650.05. Insiders have sold 497,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,572 in the last three months.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.24. 54,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.20 and a 52 week high of C$18.20.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Cascades had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 3.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cascades Inc (CAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/cascades-inc-cas-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc (Cascades) is a Canada-based company that produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products consisting of recycled fibers. The Company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes the Company’s Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.

