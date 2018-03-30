Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stake Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Casey’s General Stores worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 513,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,149,000 after acquiring an additional 132,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $8,396,000. Engine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $48,505,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $109.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,033.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $148,492.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,475.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David K. Lenhardt purchased 2,300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $255,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

