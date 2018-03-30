Cashcoin (CASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,158.00

Cashcoin (CURRENCY:CASH) traded up 71.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Cashcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashcoin has a total market cap of $829,575.00 and approximately $3,158.00 worth of Cashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashcoin has traded 400.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 238.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006027 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,011.40 or 3.27973000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00150953 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Cashcoin Profile

Cashcoin (CRYPTO:CASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Cashcoin’s total supply is 47,675,905 coins. Cashcoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocashnow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashcoin is cashcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling Cashcoin

Cashcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex. It is not currently possible to buy Cashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

